Red Bull: In a sport that requires significant buy-in to compete, many aspiring pros have to put down their bikes simply because it gets too expensive. Increasingly, riders with full factory support have the advantage over privateers like Jeff Walker, Blake Baggett, and Justin Bogle, and are the ones winning the most races. But the love for the sport will always prevail and so the passionate ones will get creative to chase their dreams as long as they can.
qontusolsson
10/26/2019 1:38 AM
Newest episode: https://www.redbull.com/sg-en/episodes/mx-nation-s5-e5