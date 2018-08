Red Bull: With Zach Osborne out with a shoulder injury, TLD riders Shane McElrath and Alex Martin attempt to chase down red plate holder Aaron Plessinger in the 250 class at the notorious Southwick Raceway. In the 450 class, Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin enters "Americas Track" Red Bud Raceway with over a 30 point deficit, and what happens on that 4th of July weekend confirms the common motocross phrase, "anything can happen when the gate drops.”