Insane crash at James Stewart's compound. Canyon sends it over all the jumps on an 85cc. We get to see James Stewart ride with his kids. Haiden "Dangerboy" Deegan comes over and talks with us about the crash. Brighton commits to the jumps but there's no proof.



Follow the Richards family at the Freestone MX James Stewart JS7 Ride Day. Get a taste of all the ups and downs before going to Mini O's.