Red Bull: There is nothing quite like the sound, the smell and the feel of a two-stroke dirt bike. In the modern era of racing, they may be considered “old technology” by the factory teams, but their allure to the general public has staunchly remained, with millions of ardent riders and fans considering them the only “true” dirt bike. King of the Pipes takes a look back at the heyday of the two-stroke when all-pro start gates were lined exclusively with these machines. Revisit this golden age through the stories of the “holy trinity” of pipe manufacturers, Mitch Payton of Pro Circuit, Donnie Emler Jr. of FMF and Bill Cervera of Bill’s Pipes, and prepare for the all two-stroke line-up at Red Bull Straight Rhythm.

