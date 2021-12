Go behind-the-scenes with the wild child of MX2 as Kay de Wolf prepares for the MXGP of Belgium at the infamous Lommel.



Day in the life is a behind-the-scenes look at the Fox riders competing in the MXGP championship, also known as the toughest motocross championship on the planet. For the first episode, we followed Kay De Wolf’s preparation to head to the MXGP of Belgium.