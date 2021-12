"There's nothing better than blowing out berms, hitting the limiter, and laying her sideways... Wide open on the throttle!" Justin Barcia definitely knows the best way to handle our potent 2-stroke MC 250, as you can see, and hear! The SX legend certainly isn't scared to let it all hang out!



The GASGAS MC 250 is available now in dealerships worldwide - Bam Bam approved!