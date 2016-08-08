Jett Lawrence - On Rails

Red Bull: To celebrate a demanding but successful first pro season, motocross phenom Jett Lawrence took on a new challenge, one that tested him in a way he’s never experienced before. The project, called “On Rails,” pitted him against a custom-built supercross track that was dramatically reduced in width (only handlebar-wide in some areas), showcasing the riding precision that helped him become one of the most talked-about current pro riders. This one-of-a-kind track built by world renowned track designer Jason Baker of Dream Traxx was lit with neon lights to highlight the accuracy and bike control needed to ride on the edge.