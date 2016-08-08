Jeremy McGrath's Yamaha Era Highlights

Check out Jeremy McGrath's Yamaha Era Highlight's! MC's Yamaha Era started after a rough year of racing Suzukis in 1997, so Jeremy looked to choose a more competitive bike and his choice was Yamaha. 1998 would be McGrath's comeback year where he regained his Supercross Championship and was leading the Pro Motocross series until he suffered a wrist Injury. It was clear the King was back and in 1999 ,MC faced some tough competition in Supercross. winning fewer races than normal but dominated the series as a whole. He raced a couple Pro Motocross races for fun and was threatening for a win at Glen Helen. In 2000 Jeremy Dominated Supercross yet again as he racked up win after win, cruising to his seventh Supercross Championship. 2001 started like almost every year for MC as he picked up the win opening round of Supercross. However, after a rough two years trying to beat Mcgrath, Ricky Carmichael seemed poised to dethrone the king. McGrath and Carmichael would exchange wins as they had epic battles in he beginning of the SX Championship, but Carmichael took over the series as he dominated and took the Supercross Championship. Jeremy didn't go down without a fight as he did his best to challenge Carmichael. Rumored team issues in 2001 didn't help McGrath's cause, but RC was on a roll. 2002 proved to be Jeremy McGrath's toughest season yet as the 7x Champ battled back issues which caused him to get severe arm pump. However, McGrath still managed to lead some races and pick up some podiums. What an era it was. Don't miss the action! Other riders include Ezra Lusk, Ricky Carmichael, Kevin Windham, Tim Ferry, Mike LaRocco, Travis Pastrana, David Vuillemin, and More!