Jason Anderson Signs with SCOTT for 2021

SCOTT Sports: For the 2021 season, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider will be competing in the 450 class of the Monster Energy Supercross series and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross outdoor series in the USA with SCOTT goggles.
