GD2
1/17/2020 12:02 PM
devotid
1/17/2020 5:20 PM
I love his discussion of bike setup and tech stuff. You can tell James was heavily involved in making the bike just as ready as he was. I said it before.... Ill watch more. Keep em coming.
FahQ
1/17/2020 2:07 PM
Really James?
No mention of Mookie’s epic blast through the whoops
novajustin
1/17/2020 1:01 PM
man, so happy he followed up with this. i'm diggin these a lot!
JohnMatrix
1/17/2020 1:44 PM
Agreed, liking these videos a lot. I hope he keeps them coming.
