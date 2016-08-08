Is there such thing as too much of a good thing? Kris Keefer believes so as he says "Stop Trying to Force Him on Us". Hear the full clip and what are your thoughts on the Jett Lawrence hype?
ML512
1/18/2022 7:47 AM
Henrymtb
1/19/2022 5:33 PM
yokev
1/19/2022 12:06 AM
I've personally had my fill with leigh fucking diffey. Dude clearly LOVES to hear himself talk. Enough with the word-for-word monologue/quote of what so and so told him about whatEVER. He needs to STFU.
He makes me miss Ralph Sheheen
RiverockMX
1/18/2022 6:09 PM
Magoofan
1/18/2022 4:56 PM
JumptChaneAZ
1/18/2022 2:52 PM
Roger@Arroyo
1/18/2022 12:59 PM
mattyhamz2
1/18/2022 8:52 AM
Henrymtb
1/19/2022 5:33 PM
yokev
1/19/2022 12:06 AM
I've personally had my fill with leigh fucking diffey. Dude clearly LOVES to hear himself talk. Enough with the word-for-word monologue/quote of what so and so told him about whatEVER. He needs to STFU.
He makes me miss Ralph Sheheen
RiverockMX
1/18/2022 6:09 PM
Magoofan
1/18/2022 4:56 PM
JumptChaneAZ
1/18/2022 2:52 PM
Roger@Arroyo
1/18/2022 12:59 PM
mattyhamz2
1/18/2022 8:52 AM