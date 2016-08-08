Is Too Much Jett Lawrence a Bad Thing? Kris Keefer Thinks So | PulpMX 7

Is there such thing as too much of a good thing? Kris Keefer believes so as he says "Stop Trying to Force Him on Us". Hear the full clip and what are your thoughts on the Jett Lawrence hype?

Credit: Pulp MX
