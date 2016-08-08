InsideX - Episode 1 | Tyler Medaglia

Triple Crown Series: Welcome to the first episode of InsideX. We take an inside look at all this motorsports. Catch up with the biggest names, industry insiders and everything in-between. Get the latest news, Product features and insider trading right here on InsideX!

Episode 1 sees our host Kyle Thompson, and Co-Host Ryan Gauld have Tyler Medaglia, a Canadian Motocross legend with us to tell some stories and chat about his move back to the 450 Premier class this year.