"I'm exactly the same speed!" Stankdog Claims to be the Same Speed on 2 or 4 Strokes

Stankdog is no doubt the king of the 2-strokes. So much so that he claims he can go the exact same speed on a 125 2-stroke as on a 250F. How much faster are you on a 4-stroke if anything at all?

Gared Steinke races f*cking dirtbikes... 2-Stroke dirt bikes to be exact. He is a cult figure in motocross and one of the most universally loved guys on two wheels. I have always wanted to have Gared on the podcast and I am pumped we were able to make it happen. If you don't want to rip a 125 after listening to this podcast we can't be friends.

