ICE ONE Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP - 2019 Team Intro





Arminas Jasikonis will be contesting his first GP aboard the Husqvarna machine at the age of 21. Jasikonis may still be young, but he has been on an MXGP podium before and will look to find his true potential in 2019.





Mikkel Haarup has been aboard Husqvarna motorcycles for a while now, being a top rider in the EMX125 and EMX250 classes. He has moved up to the MX2 class full time now and will race all of the European rounds of the series. Coming straight off an impressive 2nd overall in the Internazionali d’Italia MX2 Championship Warm Up Series, Haarup will make his 2019 GP Kickoff at round two at Matterley Basin in Great Britain.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MXGP Team will be lining up with two new riders on the FC 450. Pauls Jonass will be making his debut on the big bike when the series kicks off March 2nd and 3rd. Jonass, a former MX2 World Champion will be coming in as a rookie, but not without a lot of experience. Pauls has more than a decade under his belt racing the GP courses.