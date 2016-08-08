"I Was Doing Triples at Your Age. You're 12. I Was Racing Supercross at 12" | The Reed's Supercross Prep

Chad Reed starts his WSX prep and the whole family gets a taste of SX.

Credit: The Reeds
Related: Chad Reed Ellie Reed FIM World Supercross Championship Josh Hill
Chad Reed Ellie Reed FIM World Supercross Championship Josh Hill
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest