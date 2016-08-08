"I Died Three Times" Regan Duffy Re-Lives the Worst Case Scenario...

Since turning pro in 2019 Regan Duffy has been a revelation in the Australian Motocross scene. He won the MXD series in his first year and after missing 2020 due to the pandemic he stepped up to the 450 class in only his second season as a pro. He was in the title for all of 2021 until the series was called off. Regans dream run as a professional took a terrible turn in October 2021 though with a second turn crash at his local state title race at Bunburry. Regan died twice in the helicopter on the way to the hospital and spent a month in hospital in critical condition. Less than 6 months later, and against all odd, Regan is back on a full sized bike and training for his return to racing!