How Much Does It Cost To Race the Dakar Rally?

Those that have raced, or even just worked, on the Dakar Rally are often asked the question, "How much does it cost to do the Race?" It's a really hard question to answer because 1. there are lots of ways to do the Dakar. You've go self-supported amateurs in the Original by Motul class and Legends of Car Racing in the T1 car class. 2. It's such a long, complex event that the little things just keep adding up... like the entry fee for bikes, which starts at 15,700€.



Rally bike racer Skyler Howes breaks down the costs of doing the Dakar Rally as a privateer for us. You might be shocked at some of these figures...