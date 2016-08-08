Meet Logan. @alaskaasia Logan is 12 years old and battling a rare form of cancer and his dream was to come to southern California to ride and race motocross! His family made it happen while making routine trips to the hospitals for experimental treatments. While Logan is in town we decided were going to find a day to do a day with The Deegans at the motocross track! Check out more of Logan's story on their youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0GYmQl4ag5CFv2cbo8fi4w