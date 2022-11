Episode eight of Grit and Grind concludes the season-long docuseries of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, showcasing the final rounds of the 2022 Pro Motocross championship.

Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson return to competition for the last four rounds of the season in the 450 class, while in the 250 category, RJ Hampshire takes his first overall win of the season at Budds Creek.