GetzenRodeo 2021 | Hard Enduro Fails | The Extreme Side

GetzenRodeo is always known for its extreme taste and hard lines no matter who you are.



Racing at the GetzenRodeo consists of two events. 1st 2h GetzenRace in the morning and then 80m plus 1 lap GetzenChamp. They are all at the same track but you get it in reverse at the GetzenChamp.



This year’s event was the final round of the first ever FIM World Hard Enduro Championship and witnessed a tight battle between Manuel Lettenbichler and Billy Bolt. Although Mani won the race and caught Billy points wise, Billy Bolt claimed the season’s title with more P2s throughout the season.



Please enjoy our fails compilation of the GetzenRodeo 2021.