GASGAS 2021 Recap

What a year it’s been for GASGAS! So much has happened in the last 12 months we figured it was only right to celebrate all of our on and off-track achievements with a 2021 season review video.



During the highly memorable season, we claimed no fewer than six world titles, won multiple races all around the globe, launched four new models, went road racing, while also expanding our roster of talented racers. 2021 was certainly busy, but oh so rewarding! Check out our video and join us as we reflect on the year that was.

