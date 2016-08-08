Fox Racing: Unplugged Featuring Mitch Payton

Fox Racing: What is considered the finish line, when winning isn’t enough? Mitch Payton founded Pro Circuit in 1978 with a desire to manufacture motorcycle pipes and accessories that can improve performance enough to achieve the greatest results. After years of championships and developing numerous stars of the sport, Mitch’s never ending journey and desires remain the same: Win. “Yeah, you get to run the number one plate, but they take it away in December”.

Edited by: Kevin Strick

Filmed by: Ricki Bedenbaugh and Avery Rost

Music by: Apocalypse Music Group