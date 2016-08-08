Fox Racing: Terrafirma Remastered

Fox Racing: Setting the bar for Moto videos in the 90’s. The Terrafirma series blasted onto the scene with the first installment in 1994. Capturing current and future stars like Doug Henry, Ezra Lusk, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart and Travis Pastrana on and off the track in epic locations with behind the scenes footage that fans had never seen turned out to be the ultimate formula for this 7 chapter series. Throw in a soundtrack that matched the footage and you will see why the Terrafirma series was so groundbreaking in our sport. #madefor1994

Featured Riders: Doug Henry, Robbie Reynard, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Travis Pastrana, Ezra Lusk. Johnny Marley