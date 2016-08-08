Fox Racing: Terrafirma 3 Remastered

Fox Racing: The 3rd installment of Terrifirma continued to build on the formula of great footage and iconic riders with the perfect soundtrack. The T3 opening scene features helicopter footage of desert racing legend Johnny Campbell pinned wide open on a Honda XR 650 on a dry lake bed. This dynamic footage set the stage for the balance of the T3 video which includes 1996 Supercross footage of McGrath’s near perfect season a road trip that captures an initial look at Mike Metzger free riding Jeff Emig’s outdoor title and the 1996 MXON event in Spain.