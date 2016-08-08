Fox MX: Manuel Lettenbichler | UNPLUGGED

Fox Racing: Manuel Lettenbichler is now 2x FIM Hard Enduro World Champion following an unforgettable 2022 race season. Only 7 points separated Mani from the second place contender in the provisional championship standings. In this episode of Unplugged we revisit Round 7 at Red Bull Outliers in the Canadian Badlands where Mani clinched the win with only 3-seconds to spare. But it’s not all serious. Mani, his legendary father Andreas, and his best friend Tobi aka Jeff D’Coster visit Revelstoke, BC following the race to get OFF ROAD with pockets & vents on their pants, and a rather loose itinerary.