Red Bull: The mistakes never stop but the trick is learning to manage them. Haters can say what they want about the brothers but don’t think for a second that Jett & Hunter are letting up anytime soon. In this episode of Flight Plan, the topic of discussion: are the Lawrence brothers TOO hyped?! Let's get into it all: Jett’s crash with Austin Forkner, Jett winning the AMA Supercross 2022 Championship at just 18 years old, Hunter having his own “Hotlanta” in Atlanta, and more.