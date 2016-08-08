As the only motocross gear company to use the ratcheting BOA dial closure system, Fly Racing doubles down on pant innovation. Their latest idea? Who needs zippers, flys, or buckles? Their Lite pant now has just on front BOA dial closure with no fly, zippers, or anything else making it the lightest pant they've ever made: 0.95 lbs! Plus, check out updates to their Evo and Kinetic gear lines as well as new helmets, boots, and goggles.

