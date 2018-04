The 2018 Motocross season finally kicked off this weekend as the UK's best riders- along with some of the top names from MXGP -descended on Culham park for round one of the 2018 Maxxis British Motocross Championship. Conrad Mewse was dominant in MX2 whilst Graeme Irwin and Evgeny Bobryshev shared wins in the exciting MX1 class. We hope you enjoy these highlights!

Subscribe for weekly moto videos!