The bLU cRU officially welcomes the newest member of the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team, multi-time pro MX and SX champ Eli Tomac. With sights set squarely on another championship in 2022, what better way to shake down his brand-new Yamaha YZ450F than with a few hot laps on his home track!



Check out this behind the scenes clip with Eli where he talks about his first day on the bike and more.