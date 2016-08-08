Check out Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac ripping the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F out at a Alpinestars gear intro at Perris Raceway.
9/8/2022 10:06 AM
9/8/2022 3:33 PM
he looks comfy
in my mind that’s exactly what i look like when i go through a corner 😂
9/8/2022 12:48 PM
9/8/2022 12:25 PM
9/8/2022 12:06 PM
9/8/2022 1:26 PM
9/8/2022 3:33 PM
