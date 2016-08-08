The EMX-PRO was tested on different tracks in Europe. Hard, medium and deep sand tracks.



The electric dirt bike performs well on different track conditions. With familiar handling character of its petrol predecessor the EMX-PRO feels stable and controllable in fast jumps and corners. Using the mapping switch, the desired engine characteristic can be selected for different track conditions.



As we speak improvements are being developed and implemented. EMX Powertrain is committed to continuing to push the boundaries of its electric powertrain and battery.