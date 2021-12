Sometimes a rider comes along that simply looks right on the bike - Kay de Wolf is one of those riders! One of the hottest prospects in world motocross, the young Dutchman enjoyed an impressive debut MX2 season in 2021, claiming four overall podiums and one race win.



We sat down with Kay a few days after the final round of the season to go over his career so far, and what the future holds for the stylish FC 250 racer.