Driven to Ride | Part 3 - MotoSport.com

Portland, OR (Nov. 14, 2022) - MotoSport.com released the final episode of the acclaimed three-part series entitled Driven to Ride which takes a professional two-wheel racer out of their chosen discipline and challenges them outside their comfort zone.

Riders of all skill levels can use the advice and expertise of a certified coach with the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA) especially when stepping outside theircomfort zone and trying a type of riding just a bit different than their normal routine. The MotoSport.com produced video series Driven to Ride takes professional two-wheel athletes and challenges them to ride something new and different with extraordinary results.

In Episode 3, Steve Matthes, host of the popular PulpMX Show and four-time Manitoba MX Champ, navigates his way through backcountry trails with the help of Radius Offroad owner and USMCA coach Rory Sullivan. Steve learns essential off road skills at Gold Creek Lodge, located in scenic Northern Idaho, along with helpful, and sometimes not so helpful, advice from Ryan Villopoto, Jake Weimer, and Chuck Sun.

“At first I was excited to get to appear in a Driven to Ride video for the guys at Motosport.com but then I realized I would have to spend two days with RV,” Matthes said, referring to Villopoto, a frequent guest on the PulpMX Show. “Despite that, I had a great time and it was asuper cool experience with Rory and the boys. Can’t wait for you guys to watch me struggle in the deep woods of Idaho.”

Join us as we close our journey following professional racers from one specialty of two-whee racing who become beginner riders in a similar field but outside their chosen talent. With the assistance of USMCA coaches, these athletes learn a new way to ride demonstrating that regardless of your riding ability or discipline, everyone can benefit from coaching.

“All of us at MotoSport hope you were entertained by the Driven to Ride series but more importantly learned, especially in the case of Steve, old dogs can learn new tricks,” said ScottHuddleston, senior vice president and general manager of MotoSport. “This series also proves the multi-dimensional nature of riding on two-wheels.”

Coaching and proper technique is important to become a better rider which is why MotoSport.com has partnered with USMCA to help riders of all skill levels find the right coach.The right coach or trainer can unlock that next level of mastery for a beginner or help a professional find that extra tenth of a second. Becoming better riders makes riding more fun and having fun keeps us Driven to Ride.