Monster Energy: Watch Eli Tomac completely obliterate his outdoor motocross track on his 2005 Factory KX 250 in TwoMac!
GD2
10/3/2018 10:02 AM
bvm111
10/3/2018 3:37 PM
Now I know how my bike is supposed to sound and be ridden.... damn he just rails those turns!!!!
Zesiger 112
10/3/2018 3:12 PM
No complaining..how many times has this bike been rebuilt? Built for villopoto, rebuild for straight rythem, now tomac has it.
mattyhamz2
Villo's was a different bike. His is sitting at PC still, I believe. This was one of Stew's. If you look at Williamson's IG, he has a picture of it all dusty and thrashed looking.
10/3/2018 4:52 PM
Hmmm. I wonder which one is faster
KurtJ99
10/3/2018 10:50 AM
Wow. Definitely brings a smile to my face watching him ride like that and hearing the smoker.
