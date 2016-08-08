2019 will go down as one of the most historical Supercross seasons of all time. Lurk to Vegas with the Dirt Shark crew to capture all the BTS, exclusive riding footage, and Championships from the last SX round of the year.
Zacka 161
5/9/2019 10:03 PM
Whos the dude that starts the video and yells start your engines?
DuroTools
5/9/2019 10:54 PM
You must not be from New England or a Football fan, "The Gronk".
5/10/2019 12:40 AM
yeah haha, he seems like a total douche bag but oh well
number six
5/9/2019 7:13 PM
MM25 - a good sport, spraying the booze on Webb in celebration.
theycallmeebryan
5/9/2019 5:35 PM
Holy crap. AC rode over that tough block at 5:46 like it was raised dirt in that rhythm section. Then Blose comes through and gets destroyed by it. So gnarly.
