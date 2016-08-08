Dean Wilson's Vlog - Surprising a Kid with a New Bike
3
Dean Wilson: Dressed as Santa Claus at 7:00AM... I totally shock an 8 year old and his family with a BRAND NEW Husqvarna 65! Take him on a dream day skipping school and surprise him by taking him to his favorite rider's house!!
theycallmeebryan
1/1/2020 11:48 AM
So awesome!!!
MOTOXSTATION
1/1/2020 11:40 AM
Love seeing these videos! Awesome on Dean and company for rewarding and inspiring deserving youth! Kudos to the supportive parents too!
mikebrownsound
1/1/2020 11:07 AM
Gotta love Deano!