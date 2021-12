Let that title sink in for a moment. Landing from a 75ft backflip, right into a wheelie, on a dirt bike... Umm, yeah, Axell is a little nuts.



Beverly Hills Aerials came out for the day to do some camera testing at the Slayground so i couldn't think of a better time to try this trick. Enjoy some cool drone footage ripping around the property.

In the second half of the video we head to Ironman Raceway to race a GNCC race. Was pouring the whole time and was an absolute mudder!

Thanks for watching!