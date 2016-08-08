Day by Slay #25 - Baja Brawl / Imagination

This video starts with a trip to Michigan for a crazy weekend spent at the Baja Brawl. Within the first 5 minutes of being there we witnessed a brawl haha. There was a fun 110 race, best whip comp, utv race & Kevin Windham skimmed a huge pond. From the brawl we headed to Kansas for Tyler Bereman’s Imagination contest. I put all the iPhone footage I had into a montage with some cool music by Jimmy Hill aka Hillsack. Ended winning the contest and had a blast riding with everyone. Finally getting caught up with footage in my iPhone. Going to be posting some new current Day by Slays with footage on my new camera. #4k footy coming soon.

