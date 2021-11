We're Back!! Head over to https://dirtbikekidz.com to get the new clothes Jeremy is wearing! This week we rolled out to Cahuilla to rip some laps & dust off the 2-smoker for Day in the Dirt prep! Featuring Twitch, Axell Hodges, Wanky, Tyler Bereman & more! Make sure to subscribe for more & set your alert!

Film & Edit - Zay Solis