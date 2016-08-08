Dakar Rally 2022 - KTM Factory Racing Highlights | KTM

Two weeks of racing, with riders covering over 8,000km - the 2022 Dakar Rally lived up to its reputation as being one the most challenging motorsport events on the calendar.



Reigning World Champion Red Bull KTM's Matthias Walkner took his KTM 450 RALLY to a well-deserved podium place, finishing third in Saudi Arabia. Impressive performances by Kevin Benavides, Toby Price, and Danilo Petrucci also marked another successful year of blasting through the dunes for KTM Factory Racing at the world's toughest rally raid!