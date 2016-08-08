Dakar 2022 | Monster Energy Honda Team Launch

The countdown has started. The Monster Energy Honda Team is ready to take on the 2022 Dakar as the defending champion. Establishing a dynasty, with a back-to-back title for the third consecutive season is the target, an even harder task than chasing. Check out the HRC set up and presentation for the upcoming season as they reveal their armor via sensational and never done before photoshoot in Brno, central Czech Republic. The Team met up in an agricultural hangar that reflects all the lights and shadows of this extraordinary race called Dakar Rally where the rider and their machine become one and the team is an extension of the racer who racing into the unknown in a boundless desert.