DRAMA IN DAYTONA!!! | Justin Barcia BAMTV

I JUST WANNA GO FAST!!!! Welcome back to BAMTV. This week we went racing in Daytona. Daytona Speedway is home to some of the fastest people who ever lived. I was looking for that extra edge on the track so we reached out to Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo to show us real speed. Daytona is always a bit crazier than a typical supercross, and this year was no exception. I'm stoked Ricky Barcia and Wil Naughton Jr. from Talladega Nights made it out to the race, those guys are legends. Thanks to the whole Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Gas Gas team for making my job so fun.