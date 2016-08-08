DIY Building a Water Truck - The Privateer Life with Kevin Moranz

Making improvements to our track but can't get much out of it without a watering system. Thanks to the PATREON support from you guys I was able to make a deal on a 96 F 250 with a 1 ton rear end and we went to work building it into a water truck for the track. Special thanks to:

Patrons - Truck / Tank

Dad - Being so creative on the build haha

Billy Berry - Pump on the truck

Time Movement Innovations - Plumbing

Tracy Freeman - 3 inch pump from pond to truck



Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/moranzracing

Any level gets instant access to begin the scenes footage on Instagram (@MoranzRacing)

