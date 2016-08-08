Colton Haaker's Rare Exception - Official Movie Trailer

Available February 19th | Get it Here: http://geni.us/RareException

Rare Exception is a story about following your dreams and where those dreams may lead you. Featuring Colton Haaker, who grew up loving dirt bikes, and pursued his dreams of riding motorcycles for a career. Once Colton has accomplished his dream, he realizes that to continue living it, he has to live in a world of pressure, and that his perfect dream is one wrong step away from becoming a nightmare. The pressure to continue success pushes him to the verge of failure. Eventually, Colton realizes that success is subjective, and that following your dreams is the ultimate victory.