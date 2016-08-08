GD2
8/17/2019 6:56 AM
William_Pawasarat
8/17/2019 8:24 AM
Hi Cole bummed to see you retire. Always admired you for being a classy factory honda rider. Was wondering what was in ups box on previous vlog. I'm in process of building 2000 pamo honda my self. Super rare parts hard to find but I keep finding bits here and there.Keep up the great work.Maybe see you at 2 stroke worlds? Hope you're there,would be a treat to see you wax them. Keep the history of our sport alive.
