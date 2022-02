Adam Cianciarulo is out for the rest of Monster Energy AMA Supercross with a knee injury. He already had a shoulder injury, too .This is bad news for him, bad news for us, and bad news for us knowing it's bad news for him. We know that Adam cares, and that's why we like him, and that's why this injury hurts even more. Jason Weigandt explores this story.



Also: Do teams have A and B riders?