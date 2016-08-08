Multi-time motocross and Supercross champion Chad Reed has enjoyed a storybook career that most would only dream of and isn’t finished just yet. After a brutal crash that took him out of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series, Reed got right back to work on building his plan for his return in 2020. With a new alliance in ARMA Sport, Chad’s summer has been focused on family, fitness, some four-wheel action, all while beginning the base of his 2020 Anaheim One preparation. Take a look into where Chad Reed’s mind lies in this film that discusses it all.