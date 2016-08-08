Multi-time motocross and Supercross champion Chad Reed has enjoyed a storybook career that most would only dream of and isn’t finished just yet. After a brutal crash that took him out of the 2019 Monster Energy Supercross Series, Reed got right back to work on building his plan for his return in 2020. With a new alliance in ARMA Sport, Chad’s summer has been focused on family, fitness, some four-wheel action, all while beginning the base of his 2020 Anaheim One preparation. Take a look into where Chad Reed’s mind lies in this film that discusses it all.
MaxPower
9/20/2019 2:31 PM
I like Chad. To me he is a real Champion. He didn't do good and bail out of the sport becoming an Ambassador or the Sport or announcing races, he kept gettingback behind the gate when things weren't going good, gave every race his all and had a long race career . I respect that.
TymeMoto
9/20/2019 12:03 PM
Would be awesome if the video worked
-MAVERICK-
9/20/2019 12:09 PM
Check the forum. Posted it there.
TymeMoto
9/20/2019 12:16 PM
You’re the man, Mav!!