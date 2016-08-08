Cameron McAdoo CRASH & COMEBACK - Supercross Hero

He was going good. He was in the fight. Racing down a rhythm lane in what was the 250 main event at the Atlanta Supercross, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki rider Cameron McAdoo slammed into the face of a bridge jump, lost control, and with his foot tangled in a footpeg, went flying like a rag doll through Atlanta Motor Speedway air, immediately caught up in one of gnarliest, most astonishing motor racing crashes since the advent of the internal combustion engine.



Shaken and stirred, McAdoo got to his feet, dusted himself off, and when the pack returned to the starting gate to relaunch the main event, he was there, and not only was he there, he powered on to finish third!