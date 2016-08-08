CHAD REED SUPERCROSS PRACTICE WITH CHASE SEXTON! RACING AT 40!?
1
Headed back down to Florida to practice some Supercross with Chase Sexton! We also managed to squeeze in some time for the kids to practice the sandy sections, where things may or may not have gotten out of hand...
-MAVERICK-
2/28/2022 9:44 PM
Chad: "It's been awhile since I've rode Supercross".
Proceeds to hop on the track and make it look easy.
Observation: Anyone know why they're still in Bell helmets and not Alpinestars? Guessing they're off to get painted?