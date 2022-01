Nothing like a fresh set of suspenders on the bike for a more plush ride out on the Supercross track! Medium is loving his new 250 set up and decided to go out and some spin some laps with Tido and the boys! The 110 pump track really gets the heart rate going and trains you for those high intensity Motos in case we ever decide to race. Thank you to everyone who watches and supports us we truly appreciate you guys! For the latest merch head over to https://www.shopbuttery.com